Maryland Reports Seven Heat-Related Deaths and Hundreds of ER Visits During June Heat Wave

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND — A late June heat wave in Maryland triggered a dangerous spike in emergency room visits and led to seven heat-related deaths, marking one of the most severe heat events in recent state history, according to the Maryland Department of Health.

ER Visits Soar as Temperatures Spike

Between June 22 and June 28, the state recorded 472 cases of heat-related illness requiring emergency or urgent care — a dramatic increase from just 93 cases the week prior. The heat index climbed to 110°F in several areas, intensifying risks across the state.

This surge brought the 2025 total to 729 ER visits, already reaching over 60% of 2024’s full-year total, according to a detailed heat illness report issued last week.

Seven Deaths in One Week

The most alarming figure came in the form of seven confirmed deaths during the final week of June. In total, eight Maryland residents have died from heat-related causes this year, prompting widespread concern among state officials.

“We are very saddened to report these heat-related deaths in Maryland,” said David McCallister of the Maryland Department of Health, urging special attention to seniors, outdoor workers, and those with chronic conditions.

Who Is Most at Risk?

The data shows a clear pattern in those affected:

63% of ER patients were male

43% were aged 18–44

53% were white

88% of deaths occurred in men

75% of fatalities involved individuals 65 or older

Regions with the highest rates of illness included Baltimore City and the National Capital Region, which accounted for 65% of total ER visits.

Baltimore EMS: Most Cases Were Outdoors

Danielle Knatz, a supervisor with Baltimore County EMS, said her team saw a clear increase in heat calls during the week. Many incidents happened in outdoor settings like parking lots, construction sites, and parks.

“We had several cases involving older adults and people working outside,” said Knatz. “Many collapsed from heat exhaustion, especially when combined with physical activity or medication use.”

New Heat Rules for Workers in Effect

Following a deadly 2024 summer, Maryland enacted new labor protections that took effect this season. Employers must now offer:

Longer breaks and recovery periods

Access to shaded or cooled areas

More hydration opportunities

These changes were introduced after a legislative push covered by Maryland Matters, highlighting concerns about workers’ safety during record-setting heat.

Staying Safe During Heat Events

Health officials advise residents to protect themselves by:

Avoiding alcohol and caffeine

Wearing light, breathable clothing

Using sunscreen

Checking in on elderly neighbors or relatives

More dangerously hot weather is expected this summer, with active heat advisories already in effect across parts of the region.

“Please don’t wait for symptoms. Prepare early,” Knatz added.

Have you experienced a heat-related emergency or know someone affected this summer? Share your story with the Saluda Standard-Sentinel community in the comments.