Maryland Man Detained in El Salvador Wasn’t Tortured, Says Fox News — Shown Gardening and Eating Well

MARYLAND — A widely publicized case of a Maryland father allegedly facing abuse in an El Salvadoran prison is facing renewed scrutiny after a Fox News segment aired footage suggesting a much different reality.

According to Fox News host Jesse Watters and guest Stephen Miller, the man — referred to as the “Maryland Dad” — was not tortured or beaten, but instead spent his time gardening, playing soccer, and fishing while in custody. “As far as the founding fathers are concerned, I would not say gardening, playing outdoor sports, and three robust meals a day qualify for cruel and unusual punishment,” Miller said on air.

Contradicting Earlier Abuse Allegations

The story originally sparked outrage when early reports painted a picture of harsh conditions and potential human rights violations. However, Watters’ report featured an image of the Maryland man alongside other inmates enjoying a large outdoor meal, all wearing bright yellow uniforms in what looked like a relaxed setting.

The image, captioned “MEALTIME,” shows the men eating off plates stacked with food, seated at an open-air facility surrounded by greenery — a stark contrast to claims of mistreatment.

The segment emphasized that this wasn’t a case of political persecution or physical abuse, but rather the subject of a “hoax” designed to elicit public sympathy and political backlash. Watters declared, “WOW! Turns out the ‘Maryland Dad’ wasn’t ‘BEATEN’ or ‘TORTURED’… he was GARDENING, playing SOCCER, and FISHING!”

Public Reactions and Political Spin

The case has gained traction across social media platforms, with many conservative figures using it to challenge mainstream media reporting and liberal narratives around foreign detention practices.

Supporters of El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele have also taken the opportunity to defend the country’s prison system, arguing that U.S. criticism often lacks full context. In contrast, human rights advocates continue to call for investigations, citing reports of overcrowded prisons and lack of legal representation for some detainees.

Background on the Detention

The man’s identity and charges have not been fully disclosed, but he was reportedly detained as part of El Salvador’s sweeping anti-gang crackdown. The Salvadoran government has arrested tens of thousands of people in the past two years under a state of emergency declared in response to gang violence.

While El Salvador’s hardline policies have received praise from some U.S. political circles, they have drawn concern from international rights organizations, which warn of arbitrary detentions and minimal judicial oversight.

