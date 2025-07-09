Lake City Mayor Urges Action After Latest Shooting: “South Carolina Needs To Do Better”

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Following another shooting in the Pee Dee region, Lake City Mayor Yameika Robinson is calling on lawmakers and residents to take real action against rising violence, particularly gun crimes involving teenagers.

“Let me be clear, the gun violence needs to stop,” Robinson said during a Tuesday news conference. “Today is not just another news conference. It’s a time to pause, a time to be serious, and most importantly, a time to act.”

The press event came just two days after a shooting outside the Lake City Walmart on Highway 52, where a juvenile suspect was taken into custody. Fortunately, no one was injured, but city leaders said the event could have ended much worse.

Police Chief Points to Straw Purchases as Root Problem

Police Chief Patrick Miles also spoke during the news conference, highlighting a disturbing local trend: illegal firearm circulation through “straw purchases.” These involve someone legally buying a gun and then selling it to someone prohibited from owning one.

“That incident could have gone extremely bad, extremely quick,” Miles said. “It’s something that socks the conscience.”

Over the past six months, Lake City officers have confiscated more than 100 illegal firearms as part of their ongoing crackdown. Many of the weapons, authorities say, ended up in the hands of teenagers — some under 18 years old — despite laws banning youth possession of firearms.

Mayor Calls for Legislative Reform in Columbia

Robinson used the platform to urge state lawmakers in Columbia to reevaluate current gun laws and close loopholes that allow minors to obtain firearms with ease.

“South Carolina needs to do better,” she said. “We need to go back to the legislature and say, ‘Hey, we need to make a better decision because our young people are getting to these guns quicker and easier.’”

Community Partnerships Are Key to Prevention

The mayor and chief say they’re working to establish stronger partnerships with Lake City schools, families, and local business owners to educate teens about the dangers and legal consequences of illegal firearm access. Outreach campaigns and community meetings are expected to roll out over the coming months.

“There’s no one single incident we can point to,” Chief Miles added. “It’s a range of factors — but we believe it starts with access, and we need to cut that off at the root.”

