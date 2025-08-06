Infant Killed in Targeted Spartanburg Shooting; Mother Pleads for Justice and Funeral Help

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – A Spartanburg mother is pleading for justice after her 7-month-old son, Zymir Demarco Smith, was killed in a targeted shooting while sleeping beside her early Sunday morning.

Shooting Happened While Infant Slept Beside Mother

The Spartanburg Police Department says the shooting occurred around 4 a.m. on Sunday, August 3, at a home on Collins Avenue. At least two suspects are believed to have fired multiple shots from outside the home, hitting Zymir as he lay in bed next to his mother.

Maj. Art Littlejohn confirmed the attack was not a random drive-by.

“These individuals… did get out of the car. They were not driving by at the time. They were standing on the outside of the residence.”

Police believe the home was deliberately targeted, though no arrests have been made.

Mother Launches GoFundMe to Bury Her Son

Zymir’s mother has started a GoFundMe campaign to help cover funeral costs. In her post, she described her son as her “reason to keep going” and the light that gave her purpose.

“On August 3, 2025, my life changed forever when my 7-month-old son, Zymir Demarco Smith, was taken from me due to senseless gun violence,” she wrote. “We are a peaceful family. I don’t understand why this happened.”

She explained that as a young mother she had been scared at first, but raising Zymir became her greatest joy. Without life insurance, she is asking for help to lay him to rest.

Police Asking Public for Information

Investigators are urging anyone with knowledge about the suspects or the shooting to come forward. Tips can be submitted directly to the Spartanburg Police Department or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Littlejohn stressed that community cooperation is vital in solving this case.

“We need the public’s help. Somebody knows something.”

Do you have information about this case? Contact the Spartanburg Police Department at 864-596-2065 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.