Greenville Police Seek Public’s Help in Haywood Mall Death Investigation

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in the investigation of an 18-year-old’s death at Haywood Mall after he was found with a gunshot wound in the parking lot and later died at the hospital.

Victim Identified as Avias Mackenzie Neal

The Greenville Police Department says multiple 911 calls came in around 6:50 p.m. Sunday reporting a shooting victim outside the popular mall. Officers arrived to find Avias Mackenzie Neal, 18, of Greenville, suffering from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Neal was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Family and Activists Seek Answers

While police initially said they were investigating the case as a possible suicide, Neal’s family and community advocates are pressing for a deeper review.

Traci Fant, a local activist working with Neal’s family, said the family met with investigators for the first time on Tuesday.

“Avias was just at Haywood Mall shopping like all the other teenagers were. The family wants justice,” Fant said. “When I saw the scene, there were a lot of questions — his shoes, the food, they were a significant distance from the vehicle.”

Neal, an Upstate native, died just weeks before his birthday and was set to graduate high school this year.

Mall Safety Under Scrutiny

The incident has reignited concerns about mall security. Haywood Mall’s parent company, Simon Property Group, pledged in June to enhance safety measures following a separate assault and shooting, promising 24/7 surveillance and increased police patrols.

From January to June 2025, the Greenville Police Department responded to 450 calls at the mall for incidents ranging from disturbances to traffic stops. This is the first recorded death on the property since 2022.

Investigation Ongoing

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says the manner of Neal’s death has not yet been determined. Greenville police emphasized that all deaths are investigated thoroughly, regardless of the initial circumstances.

“Our detectives are working diligently to gather facts and provide answers for the victim’s family,” the department stated, while acknowledging “numerous rumors” circulating on social media.

How the Public Can Help

Authorities are urging anyone with information or video footage of the incident to contact the Greenville Police Department at 864-467-5371. To remain anonymous, tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

Were you at Haywood Mall during this incident? Share your experience or tips with the Saluda Standard-Sentinel newsroom.