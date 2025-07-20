Florida Truck Driver Killed in I-10 Crash Near Baton Rouge on July 18

PORT ALLEN, LA — A Florida man lost his life Friday evening when his tractor-trailer crashed and overturned on Interstate 10 in West Baton Rouge Parish, prompting a traffic alert and ongoing investigation by Louisiana authorities.

Crash Happened Eastbound Near Milepost 150

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash occurred shortly after 5:15 p.m. on July 18, eastbound near milepost 150 on I-10. Troopers with Troop A responded to the scene and confirmed the death of 47-year-old Jose Vasquez, a resident of Citrus Springs, Florida.

Truck Veered Into Median and Overturned

Investigators said Vasquez was operating a 2005 Freightliner heading eastbound when, for unknown reasons, the truck veered left, entered the center median, and struck a cable barrier before overturning.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Due to the condition of the wreckage, troopers could not determine whether he had been wearing a seatbelt.

Toxicology Test Ordered

A toxicology sample was taken at the scene and will be analyzed as part of the ongoing investigation. Authorities have not yet indicated whether impairment or fatigue played a role in the crash.

Troopers Emphasize Road Safety

In their public statement, Louisiana State Police urged drivers to remain vigilant behind the wheel and avoid common risks like distraction, drowsy driving, and impairment. Troopers stressed that although not every crash is survivable, seatbelts and focus can make a critical difference.

Call for Witnesses or Info

Anyone with further information about the crash is encouraged to contact the Louisiana State Police Public Affairs Section – Troop A.

