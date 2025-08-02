Convicted SC Serial Killer Todd Kohlhepp Tries to Sell T-Shirts, Write Book from Prison

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Convicted serial killer Todd Kohlhepp, serving seven life sentences for a decade-long murder spree, is under investigation after reportedly trying to sell merchandise and tell his story for profit — a direct violation of South Carolina law.

Messages obtained by The State through a Freedom of Information Act request reveal Kohlhepp’s plans to market “TK SK” (Todd Kohlhepp Serial Killer) T-shirts and explore a book project about his life. He also communicated with a media producer about a potential documentary or podcast appearance.

South Carolina prohibits inmates from profiting off their crimes, and state officials say Kohlhepp has already lost his tablet, canteen, and visitation privileges as a result of these revelations.

Violent Past, High-Profile Case

Kohlhepp, 54, was arrested in 2016 after a missing woman, Kala Brown, was found chained inside a storage container on his Spartanburg County property. Brown told authorities she witnessed Kohlhepp murder her boyfriend, Charles Carver, whose body was later discovered in a shallow grave.

Following his arrest, Kohlhepp confessed to several other murders, including the infamous 2003 Superbike Motorsports massacre, where four employees were shot to death. He also admitted to killing Johnny and Meagan Coxie, a missing couple whose bodies were also found on his land.

In total, he pleaded guilty to seven murders, earning him seven consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole.

Messages Reveal Merchandise Plans, Transfer Requests

The prison messages show Kohlhepp actively trying to launch a product line. “Get busy making the TK SK T-shirt line as I have buyers interested,” he wrote in one exchange. In another, he discussed using profits to cover the costs of transferring to another facility, adding sarcastically, “Even first-class tickets wouldn’t cost all that. Whatever, beats this dungeon.”

He repeatedly referenced plans for relocation but corrections spokesperson Chrysti Shain clarified Kohlhepp had not formally requested a transfer and described his claims as misrepresentative of how the process works.

Potential Book and Media Outreach

Correspondence also revealed Kohlhepp was working on a book about his childhood and crimes. One supporter encouraged him, writing, “Perhaps if people actually read a book… they would see a different side of you.”

A person identifying as “Bill K.” also contacted Kohlhepp, claiming to help other high-profile inmates gain visibility through podcasts, college talks, and even relocation support. He described visiting prisons under the guise of friendship to bypass media restrictions.

“I do think I can help you like I’ve helped a few others,” Bill K. wrote. He also alluded to working with another serial killer for a documentary production.

Disturbing Commentary on Death Penalty and Prison Life

In addition to marketing schemes, Kohlhepp’s emails contain chilling reflections on South Carolina’s execution methods, including references to lethal injection, firing squads, and even the guillotine.

“Come for the show, leave with PTSD and night tremors,” he wrote, suggesting the electric chair would leave lasting trauma for witnesses.

He also boasted about intimidating fellow inmates, writing, “Everyone [is] hard core gangsta badasses until someone says you get to bunk with a SK, then the crying begins.”

State Investigation Ongoing

The South Carolina Inspector General’s Office is now investigating whether Kohlhepp should face further charges for attempting to monetize his crimes. While it’s unclear if he received any profits, the mere act of attempting to do so violates state law.

Corrections officials say they’re treating the matter seriously, especially given the autographed victim documents and photos shared with a news outlet, which may have been distributed from inside prison.

What are your thoughts on South Carolina’s laws preventing inmates from profiting off their crimes? Should offenders like Kohlhepp face additional punishment for violating them? Join the discussion at saludastandard-sentinel.com.