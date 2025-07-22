Unrestrained Driver Dies in Iberia Parish Crash, Louisiana State Police Warn of Seat Belt Risks

IBERIA PARISH, LOUISIANA — A tragic early morning crash in Iberia Parish has left one woman dead, prompting Louisiana State Police to renew their call for drivers and passengers to buckle up.

The deadly single-vehicle incident occurred just after 1:00 a.m. Monday along U.S. Highway 90 Frontage Road near Captain Cade Road, according to officials with Louisiana State Police Troop I.

Vehicle Veered Off Road and Overturned

Authorities report that 44-year-old Renota Lowther, a resident of New Iberia, was behind the wheel of a 2012 Infiniti M37 traveling westbound when, for reasons still under investigation, her vehicle left the roadway to the right.

Troopers say Lowther then overcorrected, which caused the vehicle to cross back over the road, exit to the left, and overturn after colliding with an embankment.

She was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Seat Belt Awareness Emphasized by State Police

In the wake of this crash, Louisiana State Police issued a reminder to the public about the life-saving importance of seat belt use.

“Wearing a seat belt is one of the simplest and most effective ways to save lives on the road,” officials said. “While not all crashes are survivable, seat belts dramatically increase your chances.”

The investigation is still active, and routine toxicology samples were collected from the scene for analysis, as part of standard post-crash procedures.

Troopers Urge Safe Driving Habits

Louisiana State Police are urging all motorists to adopt safer driving behaviors:

Always wear a seat belt , regardless of seating position.

, regardless of seating position. Avoid driving distracted , fatigued , or impaired .

, , or . Ensure all passengers are properly restrained.

The agency noted that while some crashes are unavoidable, many fatalities can be prevented by simple precautions.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact Trooper First Class Peggy Bourque at the Louisiana State Police Troop I Public Affairs Section.

Have thoughts on highway safety or seat belt awareness in your region? Share your experiences in the comments on SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com and help raise awareness.