Heavy Weekend Rainfall Expected in North Florida and South Georgia: Flash Flooding Possible

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Residents in North Florida and South Georgia are being warned to brace for a weekend soaker as strong storms and persistent rain push through the region through Sunday night, potentially bringing up to 5 inches of rainfall and dangerous road conditions.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Tallahassee issued alerts on Friday forecasting 1 to 3 inches of rain for most areas, with localized totals reaching 5 inches, especially across southwest Georgia.

Excessive Rainfall and Flood Risk

A Level 2 out of 4 excessive rainfall risk has been issued for cities including Dothan, Bainbridge, Albany, and Valdosta, with Tallahassee, Marianna, and Defuniak Springs under a Level 1 risk.

The storms could produce:

Flash flooding in poor-drainage or low-lying areas

in poor-drainage or low-lying areas Isolated damaging wind gusts

Frequent lightning, especially near the I-10 corridor

“Motorists should avoid driving through flooded roads and remain alert to fast-changing storm conditions,” the NWS warned Friday.

Urban areas and rural roads alike could become quickly submerged due to the volume of rain and slower drainage in some parts of the region.

More Storms Possible Early Next Week

Forecasters said showers and storms may linger into early next week, increasing the potential for additional weather advisories or flash flood warnings depending on evolving storm behavior.

Residents are encouraged to:

Stay updated using weather radios or alert apps

Postpone unnecessary travel during periods of heavy downpour

during periods of heavy downpour Secure outdoor items to avoid wind-related damage

Are you in a high-risk area for weekend flooding or storms? Share your photos, tips, or storm prep advice at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com and help keep your community safe.