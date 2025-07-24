Heat Index Could Soar to 111 Degrees as South Carolina Braces for Prolonged Heat Wave

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina residents should prepare for a stretch of dangerously hot weather starting Friday, with the heat index potentially reaching 111 degrees in some areas. A News19 Weather Impact Alert has been issued across the Palmetto State as forecasters warn of extreme heat conditions lasting into early next week.

Heat Alert Through Tuesday Across the State

The alert covers Saturday afternoon through Tuesday evening, with weather models indicating high temperatures will likely top 100°F during the day. In shaded areas, the heat index may still reach 108 to 111 degrees, making outdoor conditions hazardous even without direct sunlight.

According to News19 WLTX, the extreme heat is expected to build steadily starting Friday, when high temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid-90s. The heat index could already surpass 100°F by then, setting the stage for a grueling weekend.

Why This Heat Stretch Is Especially Dangerous

Unlike typical summer heat, this stretch is expected to linger well into the evening hours, offering little nighttime relief. Prolonged exposure to high temperatures increases the risk of heat exhaustion, dehydration, and heat stroke, especially for older adults, children, outdoor workers, and pets.

Even though South Carolina counties have not yet been placed under official heat advisories, neighboring states — including Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Wisconsin, and Ohio — are already facing heat index values as high as 115°F.

Tips to Stay Safe During the Heat Wave

State and local officials are urging residents to take the following steps to protect themselves and loved ones:

Stay indoors during the hottest part of the day (usually 2–6 p.m.)

during the hottest part of the day (usually 2–6 p.m.) Hydrate regularly , even if you’re not thirsty

, even if you’re not thirsty Avoid strenuous outdoor activities during peak hours

during peak hours Check on elderly neighbors and relatives

Never leave children or pets in parked cars

Walk pets on grass, not hot pavement, and bring them inside when possible

These precautions are especially critical over the next several days as high humidity combines with elevated air temperatures to make outdoor conditions dangerously oppressive.

Midlands and Surrounding Areas in the Heat Path

While the Midlands region — including Columbia and surrounding counties — will bear the brunt of the heat, the entire state is expected to feel the impact. The heat wave is part of a larger system moving eastward from the central U.S., where it has already triggered health alerts and heat warnings in multiple states.

Residents are advised to monitor updates from News19 WLTX and local emergency services as the forecast develops over the weekend.

How are you and your family planning to beat the heat? Share your tips and photos with the Saluda Standard-Sentinel to help others stay safe and cool.