Utility Work to Impact Traffic on 33rd Avenue South in St. Cloud Through Thursday

ST. CLOUD, MN — Utility crews will begin work Monday on a key section of 33rd Avenue South, prompting lane reductions and traffic delays throughout the week, according to local officials.

One Northbound Lane Open Near Taco Bell

Starting Monday, the northbound side of 33rd Avenue South will be reduced to just one lane between 2nd Street South and 1st Street South, near the Taco Bell. While traffic will still move in both directions, drivers are being urged to allow extra time for possible slowdowns.

The construction is expected to last through Thursday, weather permitting, and is part of a planned utility improvement project in the area.

1st Street South Downtown Closure on Tuesday

In addition to the lane restriction on 33rd Avenue South, the eastbound lane of 1st Street South between 5th Avenue South and 6th Avenue South in downtown St. Cloud will be closed for one day on Tuesday.

A detour will be clearly posted, and drivers are asked to follow alternate routes to avoid delays during the closure.

What Drivers Should Know

Dates : Monday, July 29 – Thursday, August 1

: Monday, July 29 – Thursday, August 1 Location : 33rd Avenue South between 2nd St. S. and 1st St. S.

: 33rd Avenue South between 2nd St. S. and 1st St. S. Downtown Closure : 1st Street South, eastbound lane (July 30 only)

: 1st Street South, eastbound lane (July 30 only) Impacts : Lane reduction, minor delays, detour signage

: Lane reduction, minor delays, detour signage Cause: Utility work and infrastructure updates

Prepare for Traffic Disruptions

While no major gridlock is expected, local transportation officials are advising residents and commuters to plan ahead and use caution when traveling through work zones.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work to improve our infrastructure,” officials said.

Have you seen other road projects causing delays in your neighborhood? Share your traffic tips or photos with the Saluda Standard-Sentinel team at saludastandard-sentinel.com.