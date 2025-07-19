Heat Stroke Concerns Rise as Georgia Temperatures Climb Past 100°

GEORGIA — A prolonged heatwave is raising alarm in Georgia as the heat index climbs above 100 degrees, prompting warnings about heat stroke and child safety from public health officials and weather agencies.

The National Weather Service (NWS) warns that north and central Georgia could experience heat index values of up to 105°F, with dangerous conditions expected to continue through the weekend and into the coming week.

Red Cross Urges Caution in High Heat

In response, the American Red Cross is calling on residents to take urgent steps to avoid heat-related illnesses, particularly heat stroke, which can be fatal.

“First of all, we want people to have awareness of how the extreme heat can be debilitating,” said Allison Flexner, a spokesperson for the Red Cross.

“We also work closely with officials and community partners to open cooling centers if a request comes in,” she added.

The organization emphasized never leaving children or pets inside parked vehicles, where interior temperatures can skyrocket in minutes. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 39 children died in hot cars across the U.S. in 2024.

What to Watch For: Heat Stroke Symptoms

Heat stroke begins when the body’s core temperature reaches 104°F, often after prolonged sun exposure without hydration.

The Red Cross recommends:

Drinking water instead of sugary drinks, alcohol, or caffeine

instead of sugary drinks, alcohol, or caffeine Limiting outdoor time to early morning or late evening hours

to Taking frequent breaks in shade or air-conditioned areas

in shade or air-conditioned areas Wearing light-colored, loose-fitting clothing

Children are particularly vulnerable, as their body temperature can rise up to five times faster than that of adults.

Signs of heat stroke include:

Dizziness or nausea

Fatigue, confusion, or headache

Absence of sweat

Hot, red skin

If any of these symptoms appear, call 911 immediately, officials advise.

