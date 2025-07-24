Greenville Utilities Approves $1.16M Contract to Upgrade Water Lab Facilities

GREENVILLE, NC — The Greenville Utilities Commission has unanimously approved a $1.16 million contract to renovate the laboratory at its main water treatment plant, a key step in improving water quality testing and ensuring compliance with evolving federal and state standards.

The winning bidder, T.A. Loving Company, is set to lead the construction, which will modernize the existing lab facilities and expand its capabilities to meet future needs.

Why the Upgrade Is Needed

The current water lab at Greenville’s treatment plant is outdated and in need of significant improvements. The commission said the lab renovation is essential for accurate water testing, efficient operations, and worker safety.

According to meeting documents shared during the July session, the lab currently struggles to keep up with updated standards from agencies like the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ).

“This upgrade will allow us to enhance the quality and reliability of our testing procedures,” said a commission spokesperson.

The lab is used to analyze everything from bacteria and chemical levels to water hardness, turbidity, and pH levels, ensuring the water supply remains safe and compliant for the Greenville area.

Construction Timeline and Cost

The $1.16 million contract was awarded following a competitive bidding process, where T.A. Loving Company emerged as the lowest responsible bidder.

Construction is expected to begin in fall 2025, with completion projected by mid-2026. Funding for the project will come from the utility’s capital improvement budget, with no anticipated impact on customer billing rates.

The commission has not indicated any planned service disruptions during construction.

Utility Background and Service Area

Greenville Utilities provides electric, water, sewer, and natural gas services to over 75,000 customers in Pitt County, North Carolina. The Water Treatment Plant serves as a vital component of that system, processing up to 22 million gallons of drinking water per day.

To learn more about Greenville Utilities’ ongoing infrastructure upgrades, visit their official project updates page.

Do you live in the Greenville area or receive service from GUC? Let us know how water quality has impacted your home or business. Share your experience with us at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.