Democrats Slam Trump’s Budget Bill as ‘Betrayal’ That Targets Healthcare, SNAP Benefits

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As President Donald Trump continues pushing his latest budget proposal through Congress, Democratic lawmakers across North Carolina and beyond are calling it a direct attack on working families, branding it a “big, beautiful betrayal.”

The proposed legislation includes sweeping cuts to Medicaid, SNAP benefits, and housing programs, even as it boosts spending on defense and border operations. Trump, now in his second term, has described the bill as “tough love,” while Democrats are warning it will devastate millions of households already living paycheck to paycheck.

Healthcare and Food Aid Programs on the Chopping Block

According to reporting from Queen City News, the budget includes significant reductions in funding for Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act marketplace subsidies, which provide coverage to low-income Americans, including many residents in the Carolinas.

Additionally, the budget would tighten eligibility for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), making it harder for many families to receive food support. Changes would also affect housing assistance, energy bill relief programs, and school lunch subsidies.

Democrats say these changes aren’t just technical — they’re personal.

“This budget is not about fiscal responsibility. It’s about punishing the poor while protecting tax breaks for the rich,” said Rep. Alma Adams (D-NC) during a recent press conference.

“Big, Beautiful Betrayal” Becomes Rallying Cry

The phrase “big, beautiful betrayal” was coined by Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the House Democratic leader, in response to what he calls Trump’s double standard.

“He promised to protect Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. Now he’s cutting them,” Jeffries told reporters, adding that the budget bill contradicts the economic populism Trump campaigned on.

The proposal is currently facing stiff resistance in the Democrat-led Senate, though some moderate Republicans have voiced support for trimming entitlement spending.

Local Impact Across North Carolina

If enacted, the cuts could hit North Carolina particularly hard, where nearly 1 in 5 residents relies on Medicaid and where food insecurity remains a serious concern, especially in rural and urban working-class communities.

Local nonprofit leaders warn that the legislation could result in longer wait times for basic services, reduced food pantry availability, and more families losing access to care.

“Programs like SNAP and Medicaid are the only reason some of our families make it through the month,” said Tina Alston, director of a Charlotte-based community aid group. “This budget would reverse decades of safety net progress.”

Budget Still Faces Uphill Battle in Congress

While Republicans argue the budget is necessary to reduce the federal deficit, Democrats insist that slashing social programs is not the solution.

As the bill advances through committee, lawmakers on both sides are bracing for a contentious summer debate ahead of the November midterm elections.

“We can have fiscal responsibility without cruelty,” said Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA). “This budget fails that test.”

