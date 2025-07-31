23-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot Outside Fort Mill Motel Near Carowinds

FORT MILL, S.C. — A 23-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in the parking lot of a Motel 6 near Carowinds Boulevard, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the scene on Foothills Way around 3:30 a.m. on July 27, where they discovered Kendale Richardson Williams suffering from fatal gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities confirmed that no one else was injured in the incident.

Investigation Underway

Law enforcement has confirmed that one person of interest is currently being questioned, but no arrests have been made as of Monday. The motive for the shooting remains unclear, and officials say the case is actively being investigated.

This homicide marks the second deadly shooting under investigation by the York County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend. Just one day earlier, a 19-year-old was charged with murder in an unrelated incident in Clover.

As the investigation progresses, deputies are urging anyone with information to come forward.

The York County Sheriff’s Office stated that the case remains open and developing. Updates will be released as new details emerge.

The fatal shooting has left the community near the popular Carowinds amusement area shaken, particularly given the back-to-back violence in the county.

Were you near the Carowinds Boulevard area on Sunday morning? Do you have any insights on recent safety concerns in York County? Share your thoughts in the comments on SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.