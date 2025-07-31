Security Guard Arrested After Bar Shooting in North Carolina; Weapons Cache Seized

FAIRMONT, NORTH CAROLINA — A man claiming to be a security guard at a Fairmont bar was arrested after a July 6 shooting led investigators to uncover illegal weapons, fake credentials, and a web of unlicensed activity, according to law enforcement officials.

Shooting at 11 Eleven Lounge Sparks Investigation

The incident unfolded at the 11 Eleven Lounge and Bar on West Thompson Street. An individual working security at the bar gave police a false name after the shooting. He was later identified as Jhaves Gilliam, a convicted felon who was not registered as a licensed armed security provider in North Carolina.

Investigators determined that neither Gilliam nor his company — falsely associated with “Gomez Protection Detail” — were authorized by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety’s Private Protective Services division.

Multiple Firearms, Tactical Gear Recovered

Gilliam was arrested on July 29 at an Extended Stay America hotel in Fayetteville. He was found carrying a handgun at the time of arrest — a major offense for a convicted felon.

A subsequent search of his home on Glensford Drive led to the seizure of:

10 firearms , including: 3 stolen guns A sawed-off shotgun An AR-style rifle with an 8.5-inch barrel, classified as a weapon of mass destruction

, including: A ballistic vest and other tactical gear

and other tactical gear Law enforcement-style duty gear

A fraudulent armed security badge

Additional Individuals Charged

Beyond Gilliam, the investigation also resulted in charges against two others connected to the bar:

Britney Inman , 31, the bar’s ABC permit holder: Failure to properly supervise licensed premises Allowing illegal conduct Employing unlicensed armed security

, 31, the bar’s ABC permit holder: Dormearnie Smith , 32, an employee: Employing unlicensed armed security Permitting unlawful activity on site

, 32, an employee:

Gilliam faces an extensive list of charges, including 13 felony counts of firearm possession, weapon of mass destruction possession, and resisting arrest. He was also charged with injury to personal property and going armed to the terror of the public.

ALE and Local Authorities Respond

“The Fairmont Police Department is committed to the safety of our community,” said Police Chief John Edwards. He praised the partnership with Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE), who led the investigation with assistance from the State Bureau of Investigation and Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

ALE Director Bryan House commented, stating,

“This convicted felon misrepresented himself as a security professional and brought firearms into an environment where alcohol is sold and consumed — a combination that poses serious risks.”

Do you think North Carolina should tighten security licensing laws at bars and nightclubs? Share your thoughts in the comments on SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.