Georgetown County Deputy Detains North Carolina Man Accused of Killing His Wife

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC — A routine traffic stop in Georgetown County turned into the arrest of a North Carolina man suspected of murdering his wife, authorities confirmed Friday afternoon.

David Snow, 61, of Castle Hayne, North Carolina, was detained by the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office late Thursday night after deputies located and pulled over his vehicle on Ocean Highway near Vanderbilt Boulevard, around 9:30 p.m.

Murder Suspect Awaiting Extradition

Officials say Snow is wanted for murder in North Carolina, and is being held at the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, not at the county detention center, while authorities from his home state make arrangements to retrieve him.

He is expected to face a murder charge upon return to North Carolina. No further information about the alleged killing — including when or where it occurred — has been released by investigators.

No Public Threat Reported

Deputies have not indicated any danger to the public stemming from Snow’s presence in South Carolina, and it remains unclear why he was traveling through Georgetown County at the time of his arrest.

The Sheriff’s Office has not commented on the nature of the homicide or whether any warrants were active prior to the stop.

More details are expected to emerge once North Carolina authorities formally take custody of the suspect.

Original reporting via WCSC Live 5 News.

