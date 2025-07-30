Argument Over Parking Space Leads to Shooting in Columbia; Suspect Arrested in Georgia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A parking disagreement at a Columbia gas station escalated into gunfire Saturday morning, leaving one man injured and the suspect arrested hours later across state lines in Georgia.

Verbal argument over parking space turns violent

Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) were dispatched to the Circle K on Parklane Road around 9:45 a.m. on July 28 following a reported shooting. They arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound to his lower body. EMS transported the victim to a nearby hospital, though his current condition has not been made public.

The shooting reportedly stemmed from a verbal confrontation over a parking spot, according to investigators with the RCSD. Witnesses told deputies that the suspect, later identified as 34-year-old Cedric Simon, became upset about the victim’s parking and began arguing.

During the exchange, Simon allegedly drew a firearm and shot the victim in the leg before fleeing the scene.

Suspect tracked down and arrested the same day

Law enforcement quickly identified Simon and began a cross-state search. Later that same day, Simon was apprehended in Georgia, though authorities have not released the exact location or details of his capture. He is currently being held in Georgia, awaiting extradition to South Carolina to face charges.

Simon has been charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, as well as possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the official RCSD statement via WLTX.

Sheriff condemns violence over ‘trivial’ conflict

Sheriff Leon Lott called the incident “senseless violence over something as trivial as a parking space,” and emphasized that it was fortunate no lives were lost. He also thanked investigators for swiftly locating the suspect.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the sheriff’s office has asked anyone with additional information to contact RCSD or Crime Stoppers.

