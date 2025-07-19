Georgia Reports Rise in Deadly ATV and Off-Road Vehicle Accidents

GEORGIA — State officials are raising concerns after a noticeable rise in deadly crashes involving ATVs and off-road vehicles across Georgia, with data showing 14 fatalities and more than 100 serious injuries so far this year.

Between January 1 and June 20, 2025, the Georgia State Patrol investigated 42 crashes involving ATVs and multipurpose off-highway vehicles (MPOHVs). These incidents have led to 13 deaths and 64 serious injuries, underscoring the dangers associated with these popular vehicles.

Tragic Incidents Prompt Warning

Among the most alarming cases:

A 16-year-old passenger was killed on May 31 in Southeast Georgia when the ATV they were riding struck a tree after veering off-road.

was killed on in Southeast Georgia when the ATV they were riding after veering off-road. On June 15, a 39-year-old man was discovered dead beneath an overturned MPOHV on private property in Middle Georgia.

So far in 2025, eight of the state’s fatal off-road incidents involved MPOHVs, and six were linked to ATVs, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

New Registration Efforts for Safety

In response, the Georgia Department of Revenue’s Motor Vehicle Division launched a voluntary registration program on December 1, 2023, specifically for MPOHVs.

The program:

Issues metal license plates for qualifying MPOHVs

for qualifying MPOHVs Allows registered MPOHVs to operate on county roads

Prohibits use on state highways or city streets, though they may cross them

Vehicles such as dirt bikes, ATVs, and three-wheelers remain excluded from registration and can still be used off-road without tags.

Officials Urge Caution

Colonel William W. Hitchens III, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety, emphasized the dual nature of these vehicles.

“These vehicles can be fun and useful on trails, private land, and designated county roads. But they come with serious risks—especially when not operated safely,” Hitchens stated.

The department is reminding all riders to follow standard traffic laws, including prohibitions on impaired or distracted driving. Off-road vehicle operators are subject to the same legal consequences as traditional motorists.

Have you seen unsafe ATV activity in your community? Share your local insights and help raise awareness at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com