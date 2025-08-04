Family and Pets Escape After Raleigh House Fire Reignites Overnight

RALEIGH, NC — A house in Raleigh’s North Hills neighborhood nearly became a total loss early Monday morning after a fire that initially broke out Sunday night reignited just hours later. Thanks to the vigilance of a local news team, emergency responders were able to return to the scene in time to prevent further devastation.

First Fire Breaks Out Sunday Night

The initial fire began around 9 p.m. Sunday in the garage of a home on Lynwood Lane. Two residents and their two dogs managed to escape the blaze safely. However, fire crews attempted to save a third dog found inside the home, but tragically, the animal did not survive.

One of the residents was treated with oxygen at the scene by emergency medical personnel.

Team Spots Second Fire

Firefighters had cleared the home just after midnight, around 12:30 a.m., thinking the situation was under control. But around 2 a.m., a WRAL Breaking News Tracker crew revisiting the site noticed flames coming from the roof of the garage.

The crew immediately called 911, and firefighters returned to the scene within 10 minutes.

Quick Response Prevents Total Loss

Firefighters were able to extinguish the rekindled flames promptly. They continued spraying water and checking the garage for over an hour, ensuring the fire did not spread again.

According to a battalion chief with the Raleigh Fire Department, the rekindled blaze had made its way into the attic and reignited at the eaves and soffits beneath the roofline. Without the timely 911 call, the house could have been a total loss.

Fire Rekindling Not Uncommon

The battalion chief emphasized that it’s not unusual for fires to rekindle, especially in attics or wall cavities where heat can linger. He stated there was no indication of foul play or suspicious activity related to the second blaze.

The cause of the initial fire is still under investigation, with the Raleigh Fire Department expected to release further details.

If you’ve ever experienced a house fire or witnessed a fire rekindling after crews left, we want to hear your story. Share your experience with the Saluda Standard-Sentinel community.