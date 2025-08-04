Wounded Gazan Boy Arrives in Atlanta for Prosthetics, Begins Path to Healing

ATLANTA — A 12-year-old boy from Gaza who lost both of his legs in a drone strike has arrived in Atlanta with his family, beginning a critical journey toward recovery and a hopeful return to normal life.

A Journey Fueled by Tragedy and Hope

Yassin Alghalban’s story is one of immense loss, survival, and now — thanks to a U.S. nonprofit — healing. His mother, Fadwa Almasri, traveled to Atlanta with her four children, seeking urgent medical care for her son.

“I’m very happy as a mom to have this opportunity for him to be treated,” Almasri said through a translator.

Yassin’s trauma stems from the escalation of violence in Gaza that began on October 7, 2023. In December, the family took refuge at a United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) shelter, but artillery shelling destroyed it — killing Yassin’s father and 13-year-old brother. A second son, also 12, was severely injured and is currently being treated in Turkey.

Hit by Drone Strike While Searching for Toys

After a series of evacuations and returns, the surviving family members went back to the rubble of their destroyed home. While searching for schoolwork and toys, Yassin was struck by a drone. The explosion left him a double amputee.

Efforts to evacuate the family began in May 2024 but were delayed due to border closures. It wasn’t until more than a year after the injury — with the help of legal petitions and support — that the family was granted permission to leave.

U.S. Nonprofit Steps In to Help

Their journey to the U.S. was made possible by HEAL Palestine, a nonprofit based in the U.S. that supports displaced and injured Palestinian children.

“Yassin is the second child we’ve brought to Atlanta,” said Steve Sosebee, executive director and co-founder of HEAL Palestine. “He’ll receive prosthetic legs and have the opportunity to go back to school.”

Sosebee emphasized the importance of restoring dignity and opportunity:

“We want to show them that their lives matter — that Yassin matters — and we’re going to stand by him.”

Treatment and New Dreams Begin This Week

Yassin and his family are currently staying with host families in the Atlanta area. He is scheduled to begin treatment this week to be fitted with prosthetic limbs.

Almasri expressed hope that her son could one day become a teacher or doctor — like she dreams for all of her children.

“I want to see Yassin walk again. I want him to return to a normal life and earn an education,” she said.

Yassin’s arrival in Atlanta marks a small but powerful step forward in his long road to recovery — one made possible by those determined to help children rebuild their lives after tragedy.

