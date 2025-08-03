Brookhaven Hit-and-Run: Pedestrian Killed, Driver Still at Large

BROOKHAVEN, GA — A pedestrian was killed Sunday morning in a tragic hit-and-run crash along Peachtree Road in Brookhaven, prompting a full-scale investigation and temporary road closures in the busy area.

Fatal Crash on Peachtree Road

The collision occurred just before 9 a.m. near Dresden Drive. Emergency responders arrived to find a pedestrian suffering from severe injuries. Despite efforts to save him, authorities confirmed that the victim “unfortunately succumbed to his injuries” at the scene.

Driver Fled the Scene

Police revealed that the driver of the vehicle fled immediately after the impact. Investigators are now working to identify and locate the suspect, using evidence gathered from the scene and any nearby surveillance footage.

Authorities said the roadway was temporarily blocked but was expected to reopen within the hour following the crash.

Ongoing Investigation

The Brookhaven Police Department is continuing their search for the vehicle and its driver. They have not released details about the make or model of the vehicle involved and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

The Georgia Department of Transportation also noted the incident impacted traffic flow throughout the morning hours as crews responded.

Have you witnessed or recorded dashcam footage from the Peachtree and Dresden area around 9 a.m. Sunday? Share your tips or thoughts in the comments below on SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.