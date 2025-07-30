Emanuel Drive-By Shooting Leaves One Dead, Another Injured; Suspects Remain At Large

EMANUEL COUNTY, GA – One man is dead and another injured following a drive-by shooting in Emanuel County, according to local officials. The gunfire erupted recently along a rural roadway, with law enforcement confirming that the suspects fled the scene and remain unidentified.

Victims Shot in Vehicle Alongside Rural Route

The Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office said the victims were inside a car when another vehicle pulled up and opened fire. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second victim was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries. The names of the individuals involved have not yet been released, pending notification of families.

Local authorities have not confirmed a motive, but the incident appears to be targeted. Investigators are canvassing the area for surveillance footage and gathering witness statements. No arrests have been made so far.

Community on Edge as Suspects Remain Unidentified

The community remains on high alert while the sheriff’s office and regional crime units work together to track down the shooters. Residents are being urged to come forward with any information that might assist the investigation.

Drive-by shootings are rare in Emanuel County, a mostly rural part of Georgia. This violent episode has shaken local residents and reignited discussions about public safety and response times in remote areas.

Victim’s Background Under Review

The deceased victim was reportedly known in the area, though officials have not confirmed whether either man had prior legal or criminal history. Ballistics evidence and vehicle descriptions are being reviewed as part of the ongoing investigation.

A full autopsy has been ordered by the Emanuel County Coroner’s Office. Meanwhile, the injured man remains in stable condition.

Public Help Requested

Anyone with details related to the shooting is urged to contact the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office immediately. CrimeStoppers tips may also be submitted anonymously and could be eligible for a reward.

The sheriff’s office has not released the type or make of vehicle used in the drive-by.

For more on the developing investigation, see coverage from the Statesboro Herald.

