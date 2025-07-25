Are Brown Recluse Spiders in Georgia? Here’s How to Recognize and Avoid Them

ATLANTA, GA — A recent spike in spider sightings has prompted many Georgians to ask: Are brown recluse spiders in the state? The answer, according to scientists at the University of Georgia, is yes — but they’re very rare, and most supposed encounters turn out to be misidentified or unrelated skin conditions.

Brown Recluses Are Rare — But Not Impossible in Georgia

While many residents panic at the thought of finding a venomous spider in their home, experts say the brown recluse spider (Loxosceles reclusa) has only been confirmed in 31 out of Georgia’s 159 counties. Sightings south of the Fall Line — a geological boundary — are especially uncommon.

Entomologist Nancy Hinkle from UGA warns that many “brown recluse bites” are actually misdiagnosed, and could be caused by other issues like:

Bacterial infections (e.g., MRSA)

(e.g., MRSA) Insect bites

Bed sores or ulcers

Diabetes complications

Other rare infections like anthrax or Lyme disease

How to Identify a Brown Recluse Spider

To properly identify a brown recluse, watch for these specific traits:

Light to medium brown color

color Dark violin-shaped marking on its back

on its back Roughly quarter-sized overall

overall Six eyes arranged in pairs (most spiders have eight eyes)

(most spiders have eight eyes) Tends to hide in dark, quiet areas like attics, crawlspaces, and sheds

like attics, crawlspaces, and sheds Doesn’t spin elaborate webs, but may hide in cardboard boxes or clothing

Photos and detailed guides are available from the UGA Entomology Department.

How to Stay Safe Around Potential Spider Habitats

Even though the odds of running into a brown recluse are low, experts recommend precautions, especially when cleaning or moving stored items:

Wear gloves when working in garages, attics, or storage spaces

when working in garages, attics, or storage spaces Shake out clothing, shoes, or bedding that hasn’t been used recently

that hasn’t been used recently Store boxes off the ground and seal them tightly

and seal them tightly Seal cracks and gaps around doors and windows

around doors and windows Avoid leaving shoes or toys outside overnight

These simple steps can greatly reduce your chance of a surprise encounter.

What to Do If You’re Bitten

In the rare event of a bite, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources recommends the following:

Wash the bite area with soap and water Apply a cool compress Seek medical attention if pain, redness, or ulceration develops

Most brown recluse bites resolve without complications, but some can cause skin lesions if left untreated.

Experts stress the importance of not panicking and consulting with healthcare providers to rule out other common causes of skin irritation.

More resources are available from Georgia DNR and UGA Extension.

