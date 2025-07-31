Deputy Training Drill at Old Rock Hill School Includes Simulated Gunfire

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Residents in Rock Hill were warned this week not to be alarmed by loud bangs or gunfire-like sounds near the old Finley Road Elementary School — it’s all part of a planned law enforcement training exercise.

The York County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) confirmed that deputies are undergoing tactical training at the vacant school building, with sessions scheduled from Monday through Wednesday. The drills are expected to include loud simulated gunfire and other realistic sounds, which may catch nearby residents off guard.

No Cause for Alarm, Deputies Say

Officials stressed that this is not an emergency. The exercise is a routine training scenario aimed at helping deputies stay prepared for real-life crisis situations in a safe, controlled environment. The YCSO said on social media that the goal is to test emergency response protocols and enhance readiness.

“This is just a training exercise,” the agency noted in a message shared by the York County Sheriff’s Office. “There’s no danger to the public.”

The training drill is being conducted entirely indoors and within the perimeter of the old school. However, authorities are asking nearby residents to stay away from the site if possible during training hours.

School Building Repurposed for Realistic Scenarios

The former Finley Road Elementary School, now vacant, offers a suitable layout for simulating emergency response drills such as active shooter training, hostage response, and entry tactics. The Queen City News report confirmed the site was chosen specifically because of its layout and isolation from active school zones.

Local emergency responders were also notified in advance to ensure there’s no disruption to public services.

