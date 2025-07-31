Hot and Humid Weather Persists in Carolinas, But Weekend Relief Ahead

SOUTH CAROLINA / NORTH CAROLINA — Heat and humidity continue to grip much of the Carolinas, with Thursday and Friday forecasted to bring highs in the mid-90s along with scattered afternoon storms and slow-moving downpours, raising the risk of localized flooding.

Thursday and Friday Forecast: Oppressive Heat, Scattered Storms

The region remains under the influence of humid tropical air, contributing to sticky conditions and elevated heat index values. According to the forecast from Queen City News, showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop each afternoon, with storms capable of producing brief but heavy rainfall.

“Keep the umbrella or rain jacket handy again,” warned meteorologist Tara Lane. “Slow-moving downpours could lead to quick-developing flooding, so if you come across standing water while driving, remember: turn around, don’t drown.”

Weekend Cold Front to Bring Cooler Air

A cold front is expected to move into the area by Friday night, ushering in a notable drop in both temperature and humidity. Daytime highs on Saturday and Sunday will fall into the upper 70s to low 80s, with lower humidity arriving by Sunday. Although cloud cover may linger through the weekend, the chance of additional rain is expected to remain low.

Brief Cooldown Before Heat Returns Next Week

The relief, however, won’t last long. Temperatures are predicted to rise again by the middle of next week, approaching the upper 80s to near 90°F by Wednesday.

Upcoming Forecast Snapshot:

Tonight: Spotty shower or storm early. Mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Low 75°F

Spotty shower or storm early. Mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Low 75°F Thursday: Clouds and sun. PM showers and storms. High 94°F

Clouds and sun. PM showers and storms. High 94°F Friday: Hot and humid. Afternoon storms. High 92°F

Hot and humid. Afternoon storms. High 92°F Saturday–Sunday: Cooler temps, highs in 70s–80s, decreasing humidity

How’s the heat affecting your town? Have storms caused any local damage or delays? Let us know in the comments below on SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.