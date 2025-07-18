Weather Update: North Carolina Heat Advisory in Effect Until Friday Evening

RALEIGH, N.C. — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a heat advisory for much of central and eastern North Carolina through Friday evening, warning that heat index values could climb to 107°F, increasing the risk of heat-related illness across the region.

The advisory, issued by the NWS Raleigh office at 12:27 a.m. Friday, will remain in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. It covers Granville, Vance, Warren, Halifax, Orange, Durham, Franklin, Nash, Edgecombe, Chatham, Wake, Johnston, Wilson, Moore, Lee, Harnett, Wayne, Scotland, Hoke, Cumberland, and Sampson counties.

“Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses,” warned the NWS, as shared by the Raleigh News & Observer.

How to Stay Safe During the Heat Advisory

To help residents stay safe, the NWS and OSHA recommend the following precautions:

Stay hydrated : Drink plenty of water and avoid sugary or alcoholic drinks.

: Drink plenty of water and avoid sugary or alcoholic drinks. Seek cool environments : Stay in air-conditioned buildings when possible.

: Stay in air-conditioned buildings when possible. Limit outdoor activities : Avoid strenuous tasks during the hottest parts of the day.

: Avoid strenuous tasks during the hottest parts of the day. Dress appropriately : Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.

: Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing. Protect vulnerable individuals : Check on elderly neighbors, children, and those without air conditioning.

: Check on elderly neighbors, children, and those without air conditioning. Never leave children or pets in vehicles: Temperatures inside cars can become deadly within minutes.

Workplace and Outdoor Safety Reminders

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) urges outdoor workers to take frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned spaces. Anyone showing signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke should be moved to a cooler area immediately, and 911 should be called if symptoms persist.

Symptoms of heat illness may include:

Dizziness or fainting

Nausea or vomiting

Rapid heartbeat

Headache

Confusion or disorientation

Are you taking extra precautions during the summer heat? Share your safety tips or heat experiences with our team at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.