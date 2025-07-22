Venezuelan Man Accused of Assaulting 13-Year-Old in Chicago, Captured After Fleeing to New York

CHICAGO — A Venezuelan man is facing serious criminal charges after authorities say he sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl in Chicago before fleeing the state in an attempt to avoid prosecution.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged 32-year-old Jose Gregorio Guevara with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse stemming from an incident that occurred in late June on the city’s West Side.

Alleged Assault Occurred in Victim’s Apartment

According to prosecutors, the assault took place on June 25 in a Little Village apartment where Guevara had reportedly been staying temporarily. The victim, a 13-year-old girl, was known to the family through acquaintances and was alone in the apartment at the time of the attack.

Court documents allege that Guevara entered the girl’s bedroom while she was sleeping and sexually assaulted her. After the girl disclosed the assault to a family member, they immediately contacted police.

Suspect Fled to New York City

In the days following the incident, Guevara reportedly left Illinois and traveled to New York City, prompting a multi-agency manhunt. An arrest warrant was issued on July 1.

Guevara was taken into custody in New York on July 11, more than two weeks after the alleged assault. He was transported back to Illinois to face charges.

During his extradition and court proceedings, prosecutors highlighted the severity of the charges and his attempt to flee as reasons to deny bond.

Judge Orders Detention Without Bail

At a bond hearing held Wednesday, a Cook County judge denied bail for Guevara, citing him as a flight risk and a potential threat to the community.

“He deliberately left the state after learning he was being sought,” prosecutors said. “This was not a misunderstanding — it was an intentional evasion of justice.”

The judge ordered Guevara to remain in custody at Cook County Jail pending trial.

Community and Legal Response

The case has raised concerns among local residents and advocates about the challenges law enforcement faces when suspects cross state lines or leave the country. Guevara’s immigration status has not been publicly confirmed, but officials noted he is a Venezuelan national and was in the U.S. at the time of the incident.

Legal advocates stressed that young victims of sexual violence require ongoing support and protections, and that communities must remain vigilant in reporting and prosecuting such crimes.

