Man Punches Officers, Attempts to Steal Patrol Car in Spartanburg Mall Incident

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A chaotic scene unfolded at WestGate Mall Tuesday afternoon when a man, reportedly experiencing a mental health episode, assaulted patrons, fought with officers, and tried to steal a patrol car before being taken into custody.

Disturbance Escalates in Mall Parking Lot

Police were called to the mall around 4 p.m. after reports that the man had been attacking customers inside and was chased into the parking lot by mall security. Once outside, authorities say the suspect attempted to assault several individuals and carjack a vehicle.

When an officer arrived and began exiting her patrol car, the man ran toward the vehicle and climbed into the front seat, partially sitting on the officer’s lap in what police describe as an attempt to steal the cruiser. He then punched the officer in the face.

Violent Struggle With Officers

Another responding officer deployed a Taser, but it had little effect. Police say the suspect then punched the second officer in the face and exited the vehicle. A second Taser deployment also proved ineffective.

Officers wrestled the man to the ground as he continued to resist, delivering “controlled strikes” to get him to release his hands. Bystanders helped by holding the suspect’s legs while officers secured him in handcuffs.

Mental Health Crisis at the Center

Family members told police the man had jumped out of their vehicle on Blackstock Road during a mental health crisis that had been ongoing for four days. He then ran into the mall and began assaulting people.

Authorities confirmed that the man was transported to a hospital for a mental health evaluation. His identity has not been released, and charges are pending as the investigation continues.

Social Media Video Raises Questions

A video posted online shows officers wrestling the man to the ground, with one officer seen kneeing him in the back and punching him in the shoulder. Spartanburg police said they became aware of the man’s mental health situation after the arrest.

“At the end of the day, officers need not only to protect themselves, but to protect the people of this city,” said Maj. Art Littlejohn.

