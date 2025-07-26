South Georgia Man Sentenced to Over 200 Months in Federal Prison for Meth Possession

VALDOSTA, GA — A 37-year-old repeat offender from South Georgia has been sentenced to 200 months in federal prison for possession of methamphetamine, following his arrest during a 2023 traffic stop that uncovered nearly 800 grams of drugs in his vehicle.

Joshua Keith Thompson will serve the equivalent of over 16 years and 8 months, followed by three years of supervised release, with no eligibility for parole due to federal sentencing rules, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Traffic Stop Leads to Major Drug Bust

The incident that led to Thompson’s conviction occurred on March 25, 2023, when a Georgia State Patrol trooper pulled him over for not wearing a seatbelt while driving a sports car. During the stop:

Thompson gave the officer a driver’s license that was not his

The trooper noticed a clear plastic bag near Thompson’s leg

near Thompson’s leg A K-9 unit detected the scent of narcotics

Officers discovered 784.53 grams of meth on the car’s floorboard

Thompson attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended after stumbling and being threatened with a taser.

Long Rap Sheet Contributes to Harsh Sentence

Thompson’s lengthy criminal record factored heavily into his sentence. His past convictions span multiple counties and include:

Felon in possession of a firearm

Burglary

Theft

Drug offenses

Providing false information to law enforcement

Federal and state officials emphasized that the sentence reflects a broader effort to hold career criminals accountable.

“Convicted felons who repeatedly disregard the law will face federal accountability,” said U.S. Attorney William R. Keyes.

FBI Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Paul Brown added, “Joshua Thompson has repeatedly shown he has no respect for the laws of our country.”

Federal and State Collaboration Credited

The successful prosecution stemmed from joint efforts by the FBI, Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), and Georgia State Patrol (GSP).

“From a seatbelt violation to a federal court case, we partner with state and federal agencies to hold criminals accountable,” said Colonel William W. Hitchens III, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Monica L. Daniels led the federal prosecution.

