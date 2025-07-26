Dangerous Heat Wave to Hit Georgia Early Next Week, NWS Warns Residents to Take Precautions

GEORGIA — A dangerous wave of heat and humidity is set to blanket much of Georgia early next week, according to an alert issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Atlanta. The advisory warns of extremely high heat index values — potentially as high as 112°F — from Sunday, July 28 through Tuesday, July 30.

Cities likely to experience the brunt of the heat include:

Atlanta

Athens

Columbus

Macon

Rome

Officials caution this could be one of the hottest stretches of the summer, arriving just after July 23 — the peak of the “dog days of summer” period that typically spans July 3 to August 11.

Health Officials Urge Residents to Stay Cool and Hydrated

With both heat and humidity levels climbing, health officials are reminding Georgians to remain vigilant, particularly those working outdoors or without access to air conditioning.

“Just make sure that you’re drinking plenty of water — at least two to four cups of water every hour,” said Kristin Patten, spokesperson for the South Health District in Valdosta.

In Albany, Meghan Herendeen of the Southwest Health District advised that fans alone may not be enough, especially during prolonged exposure. The NWS recommends cold showers or baths for people without air conditioning.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include:

Nausea

Dizziness

Headaches

Fatigue

Severe symptoms such as confusion, seizures, or slurred speech may signal heat stroke, which requires immediate medical attention.

Georgia Heat Fatalities on the Rise

Between 2018 and 2022, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recorded 76 heat-related deaths in Georgia. With climate change increasing the frequency and intensity of heat waves, officials are stepping up their messaging on preventive care and awareness.

Residents are encouraged to:

Check weather updates frequently

Avoid outdoor activity during peak heat hours (10 a.m.–4 p.m.)

Ensure pets and children are never left in vehicles

Check in on elderly neighbors or those with limited mobility

You can track official updates on the National Weather Service forecast page.

How are you keeping cool during Georgia’s hottest days? Share your summer heat hacks or community cooling center info with SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.