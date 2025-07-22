South Carolina Weather Alert: Thunderstorms and Cooler Temps to Hit Greenville Area Through Tuesday Evening

GREENVILLE, SC – Afternoon and evening thunderstorms are forecast to impact much of the Upstate region through Tuesday evening, bringing temporary relief from the recent heat and posing travel risks across Greenville, Spartanburg, and Anderson counties.

Cooler Temperatures Expected, but Storm Risk Remains

According to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg, a weak front moving through the region will push high temperatures a few degrees lower than previous days. Highs are expected to remain in the mid-80s across most of the region before thunderstorms move in.

The strongest chances of precipitation, reaching as high as 70%, are predicted for areas west of Interstate 26 and near the mountain zones of western North Carolina and upstate South Carolina.

Storm Timing and Hazards

Thunderstorms are anticipated to develop after 2 p.m., with the potential to bring:

Brief heavy downpours

Gusty winds

Localized flash flooding

Reduced visibility for evening commuters

Minor tree damage and scattered power outages

Motorists traveling along I-85 and I-26 should prepare for wet road conditions and drive with caution during peak travel hours.

Preparedness Tips from Emergency Officials

Local emergency managers are encouraging residents to:

Secure outdoor furniture and loose items

Stay indoors during periods of heavy lightning or gusty winds

Avoid flooded roads, even if water appears shallow

Looking Ahead

While these storms will bring temporary relief from the summer heat, forecasters say this pattern may be short-lived. The National Weather Service has warned that additional weather alerts may be issued if storm conditions intensify or persist into Wednesday morning.

Have you experienced flooding or damage during this week’s storms in Greenville or surrounding areas? Share your story or photos with us at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.