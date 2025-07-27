Mecklenburg County Jail Reduces A/C Capacity Ahead of Maintenance During Extreme Heat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Amid a dangerous stretch of extreme heat in North Carolina, the Mecklenburg County Detention Center is reducing air conditioning capacity in one of its primary housing towers, raising concerns over inmate and staff safety.

The cooling system in Tower One is set to undergo scheduled maintenance starting at 6:30 a.m. on Monday, July 28, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office. During this period, the A/C will operate at just 45% capacity — dramatically reducing airflow in an already sweltering facility.

Maintenance Timed During Intense Heat

The reduction comes during what meteorologists call the hottest stretch of temperatures in the Charlotte area since 2015, with heat index values projected to exceed 105°F over the weekend and into early next week.

Officials say the repairs are necessary to restore full cooling functionality by Monday afternoon. In the meantime, residents and staff will experience warmer-than-usual conditions, prompting internal contingency plans.

Sheriff’s Office Response and Mitigation Efforts

In a statement, the sheriff’s office acknowledged the discomfort:

“We realize this may cause discomfort and inconvenience, and we kindly ask for your patience and cooperation as we work to make these essential repairs,” officials said via Queen City News.

To mitigate the heat, the jail plans to deploy industrial cooling fans and adjust operations as needed. Staff have been instructed to monitor conditions closely and prioritize resident and employee well-being during the reduced A/C period.

Broader Heat Concerns Across North Carolina

The National Weather Service has issued heat advisories and extreme heat warnings across the region, underscoring the health risks for vulnerable populations — especially those in confined, non-air-conditioned settings like detention facilities.

Residents can stay updated via the Pinpoint Weather forecast or follow real-time heat alerts on QCN Weather Twitter.

