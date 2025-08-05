Man Tracked Victim Using Apple AirTag, Charged With Stalking in South Carolina

FLORENCE, S.C. — A 37-year-old man is facing serious charges in Florence County after authorities say he used an Apple AirTag to secretly track a victim’s movements, violating a court order and sparking concerns about digital stalking in South Carolina.

Accused Placed AirTag in Victim’s Car and Purse

The suspect, William Justin Sims, had already been facing charges of second-degree harassment stemming from a prior complaint made in September 2024, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Authorities say Sims placed an Apple AirTag, a small Bluetooth-enabled tracking device, in both the victim’s vehicle and purse to monitor their location — an act that violated the terms of his bond, which explicitly prohibited any contact with the victim, either directly or indirectly.

Threatening Message and Confrontation Followed

Despite these restrictions, investigators say Sims sent a disturbing text message in October 2024 that read, in part:

“You better hope I don’t find y’all.”

Following that message, Sims allegedly tracked down the victim’s vehicle, photographed it, and continued to monitor their movements, violating the protective boundary set by the court.

These actions led to a new stalking charge, which was filed last Thursday, and Sims was subsequently booked into the Florence County Detention Center, as reported by WYFF News 4.

Digital Devices and Domestic Threats

This case adds to a growing number of incidents where location-tracking technology — like Apple AirTags — has been used for nefarious or dangerous purposes, often in domestic violence or stalking scenarios.

While designed to help users keep track of belongings, these devices have also raised alarm among privacy advocates due to how easily they can be hidden and misused.

Law enforcement agencies nationwide, including in South Carolina, are now undergoing training to detect AirTags and similar devices during domestic violence investigations.

Have you or someone you know experienced a similar issue involving tracking devices or digital harassment? We want to hear your thoughts. Drop a comment below on SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com and join the conversation.