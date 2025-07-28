Northwest Georgia Police Investigate Two Overnight Shootings; Three Injured, Two Arrested

GEORGIA – Police in northwest Georgia are investigating two separate overnight shootings in Rome that left three people injured and resulted in two arrests, including the host of one of the parties where the violence broke out.

First Shooting Linked to Back-to-School Party

The first incident occurred Saturday evening near East 2nd Avenue and East 9th Street. Rome officers on patrol reported hearing what sounded like rifle-caliber gunfire, shortly before dispatchers began receiving calls about a shooting near 106 East 11th Street.

Upon arrival, police located items scattered across the scene — including a speaker, table, backpack, cellphone, and at least one rifle casing. Although the area showed evidence of gunfire, no injuries were reported. Witnesses informed police that the shots were fired during a local “back-to-school” party.

Second Shooting Injures Three at Large House Party

Roughly four hours later, around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, officers conducting a foot patrol on Hardy Avenue responded to gunfire near a house party at 516 Hardy Avenue. Police estimate over 100 people were attending the event.

Responding officers found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds:

Two women with injuries to their legs

A third victim located closer to Grover Street

Police rendered first aid before the victims were transported to a hospital for treatment. Their current conditions have not been released.

Host Becomes Combative, Faces Multiple Charges

During the investigation at the Hardy Avenue scene, the party host, Marvin Blackburn, allegedly became combative and uncooperative. Officers stated he refused multiple commands to leave the property, then threatened police and physically resisted arrest.

Police deployed a taser to subdue Blackburn and subsequently took him into custody. He is now facing several charges:

Three counts of felony obstruction

Two counts of misdemeanor obstruction

Three counts of simple battery on a police officer

One count of maintaining a disorderly house

Second Arrest Made

A second individual, Sammya Sewell, was also arrested at the scene and charged with misdemeanor obstruction, according to the report from Atlanta News First.

Police have not released information on potential suspects involved in the shooting itself, and both cases remain under investigation.

Have you noticed an increase in unsafe gatherings or violence in your northwest Georgia neighborhood? Share your experience or tips with our newsroom at saludastandard-sentinel.com.