Overnight Lane Closures Planned on I-20 Near Georgia-South Carolina State Line

AUGUSTA, GA / NORTH AUGUSTA, SC — The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has announced overnight lane closures for both directions of Interstate 20 at the Savannah River Bridge, located on the Georgia–South Carolina state line. The closures are part of ongoing improvements for the I-20 bridge corridor and are expected to impact travel during late-night hours next week.

Closure Schedule and Details

Drivers traveling between mile markers 201 and 202 on I-20 eastbound or westbound should expect the following overnight closures:

Monday, July 28, 9 p.m. – Tuesday, July 29, 7 a.m. Right-hand lane closed in both directions Lane expected to reopen by 7 a.m. without significant delays

Tuesday, July 29, 9 p.m. – Wednesday, July 30, 7 a.m. Right-hand lane closed again in both directions Work to be completed before morning commute resumes



GDOT also cautioned that shoulder areas in both directions may be impacted, depending on work zone logistics.

“All drivers should use caution and expect minor delays during the overnight construction window,” the agency said.

Part of Savannah River Bridge Project

The closures are tied to the I-20 at Savannah River Bridge project, a long-term infrastructure upgrade aimed at increasing bridge safety, reducing congestion, and improving connectivity between Augusta, Georgia and North Augusta, South Carolina.

Although traffic impacts are currently scheduled only during nighttime hours, GDOT encourages checking daily traffic advisories before traveling across the state line.

More information and updates can be found via WJBF News.

Do you regularly commute across the Savannah River on I-20? Let us know how construction is impacting your drive — email the Saluda Standard-Sentinel with your experience.