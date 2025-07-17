Nevada Earthquake: 3.6 Magnitude Quake Rattles Yerington and Western Region Early Wednesday

CARSON CITY, Nev. — A 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck early Wednesday morning just northeast of Yerington, briefly shaking homes and waking residents across western Nevada.

Details of the Early Morning Quake

According to the Nevada Seismological Laboratory, the earthquake occurred at 3:24 a.m. local time, approximately 20 kilometers north-northeast of Yerington at a depth of 10.2 kilometers. The tremor was classified as light, but still felt by residents in Lyon and Mineral counties, with reports stretching into Carson City and Fallon.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or structural damage, but residents in the Walker River area described short bursts of shaking that disturbed their sleep.

Emergency Response and Safety Guidance

Emergency officials are continuing to monitor the situation, although no aftershocks had been reported as of 6 a.m. Authorities are urging residents to:

Check for structural or interior damage , especially in older buildings.

, especially in older buildings. Secure items on shelves and walls that could fall during future quakes.

on shelves and walls that could fall during future quakes. Review or restock emergency kits, ensuring they contain food, water, flashlights, and batteries.

While not severe, this event serves as a reminder that Nevada is the third most seismically active state in the U.S., and even minor quakes can pose risks if emergency preparedness is lacking.

Community Encouraged to Report Shaking

The Nevada Seismological Laboratory encourages the public to report their experiences through the USGS “Did You Feel It?” portal to help improve future response and data collection efforts.

Five-Day Regional Outlook: Weather and Seismic Conditions

Thursday: Sunny, mid-90s; low seismic risk

Sunny, mid-90s; Friday: Dry, warm; elevated fire danger near Carson City

Dry, warm; near Carson City Saturday: Breezy; isolated thunderstorms near Fallon

Breezy; near Fallon Sunday: Cooler, scattered clouds; no quake activity expected

Cooler, scattered clouds; Monday: Clear skies, calm; highs in the 80s

Nevada’s location along several fault zones makes it vulnerable to unexpected quakes. While Wednesday’s event caused no damage, it underscores the importance of readiness and community awareness.