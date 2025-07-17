Montana Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorms With Hail and 60 MPH Winds From 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tonight

BILLINGS, MONTANA — The National Weather Service has issued a severe weather alert for northeast Montana, where a fast-moving storm system is forecasted to bring powerful thunderstorms, damaging winds, and hail beginning Thursday evening.

According to the National Weather Service in Billings, storms are expected to form between 8 p.m. Thursday and 2 a.m. Friday, fueled by a disturbance moving southeast out of Canada.

Counties at Elevated Risk

The most vulnerable areas include Richland, Dawson, and Wibaux counties, all under a Level 2 risk zone for severe weather. Communities in and around Jordan, Glendive, and Baker may face the worst conditions, including:

Wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour

Quarter-sized hail

Sudden downpours and localized flooding

Possible power outages

While Billings and neighboring areas may see isolated storm activity, forecasters are focusing on the northeastern corridor of the state as the primary zone for severe conditions.

Travel Hazards and Safety Measures

Authorities strongly advise against overnight travel on U.S. Highway 2 and Interstate 94, where visibility could drop quickly and wet roadways may become hazardous.

In preparation, residents are urged to:

Secure outdoor items that could become dangerous projectiles in high winds

that could become dangerous projectiles in high winds Identify safe indoor shelters in case warnings are upgraded

in case warnings are upgraded Keep multiple alert systems active (radio, phone, weather apps) for real-time updates

“Now is the time to finalize preparations,” the Weather Service emphasized, warning that storm activity will likely intensify after sundown, increasing risk for overnight impacts.

Storm Updates and Further Warnings

Meteorologists say the evolving nature of the storm system could prompt additional alerts. The current severe weather warning remains in effect through early Friday morning, but changes are possible depending on how the storm tracks and develops overnight.

For the most recent developments, residents should monitor updates from the NWS Billings and local emergency management.

Have you experienced severe weather in Montana before?

Share your storm prep tips or photos from tonight’s weather in the comments section at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.