Coastal Texas Swelters Under Dangerous Heat Wave: Temps Soar to 105°F With No Relief Until Midweek

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — A dangerous heat wave is scorching the Coastal Bend region this week, with temperatures forecast to reach up to 105°F in cities like Corpus Christi, Laredo, Alice, and Freer — and forecasters warn that there is little relief in sight before midweek.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Corpus Christi issued warnings on Thursday, highlighting extreme UV levels, prolonged dry conditions, and elevated health risks, especially for those spending extended time outdoors.

Brutal Heat Blankets South Texas

The region is enduring what experts are calling one of the hottest stretches of the summer so far. Highs between 100°F and 105°F are expected every day through at least Tuesday, while overnight lows will only drop into the upper 70s to low 80s, offering minimal cooling relief.

The heat is affecting a wide area:

Laredo is forecast to hit 103°F on Friday

is forecast to hit on Friday Freer and Tilden will likely exceed 100°F

will likely Even coastal towns like Rockport and Port Lavaca are expected to hit the upper 90s daily

According to the Country Herald, conditions will remain mostly dry, with only a 15% chance of rain on Friday and near-zero chances through the weekend. This is due to persistent southeast winds funneling hot, humid air in from the Gulf of Mexico.

Health Risks: Stay Alert and Hydrated

The NWS and local emergency officials are urging Texans to take heat-related precautions, especially during the peak afternoon hours. Health experts say these temperatures can cause heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and dehydration—even after brief exposure.

Recommended precautions include:

Limiting outdoor activity to early morning or evening hours

to early morning or evening hours Wearing light-colored clothing and using sunscreen

and using Staying hydrated and avoiding sugary or alcoholic drinks

and avoiding sugary or alcoholic drinks Never leaving pets or children in vehicles, even briefly

Outdoor workers, the elderly, and those without access to air conditioning face the highest risks.

Five-Day Forecast for Corpus Christi

Friday: High 102°F / Low 80°F – Partly cloudy, 15% chance of rain

High 102°F / Low 80°F – Partly cloudy, 15% chance of rain Saturday: High 103°F / Low 81°F – Sunny and hot

High 103°F / Low 81°F – Sunny and hot Sunday: High 104°F / Low 81°F – Dry with extreme UV index

High 104°F / Low 81°F – Dry with extreme UV index Monday: High 105°F / Low 81°F – Dangerous heat continues

High 105°F / Low 81°F – Dangerous heat continues Tuesday: High 104°F / Low 81°F – No significant relief expected

Outlook Through Midweek

Meteorologists say the heat dome responsible for the extreme temperatures shows no signs of breaking until at least midweek. If conditions worsen further, additional advisories could be issued for the affected counties.

Texans are encouraged to monitor local weather updates and check on vulnerable neighbors and loved ones as the heat persists.

Have you been affected by this heat wave in Texas? Share your experience or safety tips in the comments below on saludastandardsentinel.com.