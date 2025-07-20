Kansas-Missouri Heat Warning: Stay Indoors as Heat Index Hits 110° Until 7 PM Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, MO — An intense heat wave continues to blanket parts of Missouri and southeastern Kansas this week, prompting health warnings, work restrictions, and the activation of emergency services as temperatures soar to life-threatening levels.

Heat Index Nearing 110° Across the Region

The National Weather Service in Springfield, Missouri has issued an Extreme Heat Warning for more than 40 counties across the region, including Greene, Jasper, Pulaski, Taney, and Laclede. The advisory remains active until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, with heat index values expected to reach 110° or higher in many communities.

This prolonged heat is creating a dangerous environment, especially for outdoor workers, elderly residents, and those without access to air conditioning. Officials are warning that heat exhaustion and heat stroke are serious risks during this period of sustained high temperatures and humidity.

Cities Affected: Springfield, Joplin, Rolla, and West Plains

Urban centers such as Springfield, Joplin, Rolla, and West Plains are experiencing multiple days of sweltering conditions, with little overnight relief. In Springfield, utility companies have placed crews on standby to respond to any power outages or system strain from increased air conditioning use.

To aid residents, cooling centers have been opened in public libraries, churches, and community centers. These facilities offer a safe and air-conditioned environment for vulnerable individuals seeking shelter from the heat.

Precautions and Emergency Guidance

Health officials are urging the public to follow these important precautions:

Stay indoors during peak heat hours (11 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

during peak heat hours (11 a.m. – 6 p.m.) Drink plenty of water even if not thirsty

even if not thirsty Avoid outdoor labor , especially for seniors and young children

, especially for seniors and young children Never leave pets or children in parked vehicles

Vehicles can reach lethal temperatures in just minutes, even with windows cracked. Residents are encouraged to check on elderly or disabled neighbors and ensure pets have access to shade and water.

Changes to Roadwork and Possible Extension

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has announced adjustments to infrastructure projects in affected counties. Crews will limit roadwork during the hottest hours to protect staff from overexposure and to minimize heat-related medical emergencies.

If the heatwave continues, additional advisories may be issued starting Tuesday, with an extension possible into late week depending on updated forecasts.

Call for Community Awareness

As dangerous heat events grow more frequent, weather preparedness becomes more critical. Local officials are urging schools, sports organizations, and employers to evaluate their heat safety protocols and remain in close communication with emergency services during periods of extreme weather.

Have you taken extra steps to protect your family, pets, or neighbors during this heatwave?

Share your heat safety tips or stories in the comments — your insight might help others in the SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com community stay safe.