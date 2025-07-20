Kansas Weather Alert: Isolated Severe Storms Possible between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tonight in Northwest and North Central Areas

KANSAS – A round of isolated severe thunderstorms could develop across northwest and north central Kansas this evening, with a storm window from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, weather officials warned.

The National Weather Service in Dodge City says these storms could deliver damaging wind gusts of up to 60 mph and periods of localized heavy rainfall, primarily impacting travel corridors along I-70 and U.S. Highway 96.

Marginal Risk, But Not Without Threat

While the overall severe risk is categorized as Level 1 – Marginal, forecasters caution that any storm that does form could be impactful. A weak frontal boundary pushing through the region is expected to serve as the trigger for scattered thunderstorm development, especially in the late afternoon and early evening hours.

Cities that could experience these conditions include:

Colby

Hays

Russell

Great Bend

What to Expect: High Winds and Flash Flood Risk

Forecast models currently do not suggest a high risk of tornadoes or large hail, but gusty winds and flash flooding in low-lying or poorly drained areas remain key concerns. Residents are urged to remain alert to changing conditions and be ready to act if warnings are issued.

“Even one storm can cause significant damage if it hits the wrong place at the wrong time,” weather officials noted.

Safety Precautions Recommended

The National Weather Service recommends:

Reviewing severe weather safety plans

Having multiple alert methods (weather radios, smartphone alerts)

(weather radios, smartphone alerts) Postponing outdoor events if storms begin to develop nearby

