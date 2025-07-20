Colorado Weather Alert: Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds and Lightning Possible Across Higher Terrain Saturday

GRAND JUNCTION, CO — Stormy weather is expected across western Colorado today, as the National Weather Service in Grand Junction warns of scattered thunderstorms, gusty winds, and frequent lightning particularly in elevated areas.

Storm Conditions Expected in Mountainous Areas

Forecasts show that isolated to scattered storms will likely form throughout Saturday, particularly over mountainous terrain. The probability of precipitation varies significantly across regions, ranging from 10% to 50%, depending on elevation and local patterns.

These storms are not only expected to bring rain but also damaging wind gusts and lightning, creating safety concerns for outdoor recreation and travelers alike.

Lightning and Wind Hazards Remain Active

The National Weather Service has issued lightning safety notices and wind advisories for affected areas. Travelers using Interstate 70 and other mountain highways may experience rapid changes in visibility and dangerous driving conditions as storm cells pass through.

Hikers and outdoor enthusiasts in Colorado’s high-altitude zones are strongly encouraged to remain weather-aware and avoid ridgelines or exposed areas where lightning strikes are more likely.

Temperatures Slightly Warmer, But Caution Urged

While today and Sunday are expected to bring slightly warmer temperatures than earlier in the week, this relief comes with an increased risk of unstable weather. Anyone venturing outdoors is urged to monitor conditions and remain flexible with plans, especially in areas near Grand Junction and the surrounding mountain passes.

Weather Improvements Expected by Early Next Week

Forecasters suggest that this unstable weather pattern will shift by early next week, bringing drier and more stable conditions to the region. The Grand Junction Weather Office will continue issuing updates as new data becomes available.

Have you experienced storms in Colorado’s mountains? Tell us what it was like or share your tips for staying safe during rapid weather shifts in the comments below on SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com!