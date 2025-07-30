Jackson Man Found Dead in Driveway After Overnight Shooting; Aiken County Deputies Investigating

JACKSON, SC – A 27-year-old Jackson man was fatally shot early Tuesday morning in a residential neighborhood, and Aiken County authorities are now searching for clues in what’s being treated as a homicide investigation.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred around 2 a.m. on the 5000 block of North Silverton Street, where deputies responded to reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, they discovered a man, later identified as Dequon Hill, unresponsive inside a vehicle parked in the driveway of his home.

At approximately 3:40 a.m., Hill was pronounced dead at the scene from gunshot wounds to the body, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables. Authorities confirmed that no one else was injured in the incident.

No Suspects or Motive Identified

At this stage, no arrests have been made, and law enforcement has not released any information about possible suspects or a motive behind the deadly shooting.

“There was no word about a shooter or shooters, or anyone else involved in the gunfire,” said Coroner Ables. The investigation is ongoing in collaboration with the coroner’s office, and an autopsy is expected to be performed in Newberry later this week.

The case has not yet revealed whether the shooting occurred inside the vehicle or from outside. Authorities continue to review the crime scene and canvas the area for potential witnesses or surveillance footage.

Public Asked to Come Forward With Tips

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and CrimeStoppers of South Carolina are requesting the public’s help in piecing together what happened to Dequon Hill. Anyone with information is urged to come forward.

Tips can be submitted by calling the sheriff’s office at 803-642-1761, or through CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. Anonymous online tips are also accepted via this portal.

A Community on Edge

The fatal shooting has raised concerns in the Jackson community, with residents shaken by the violence occurring so close to home. Local authorities emphasized that while the case appears to be isolated, continued vigilance is encouraged.

In case of emergencies, the sheriff’s office reminds residents to call 911 immediately.

Have you seen suspicious activity in the area recently? Share your thoughts or safety concerns with us at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.