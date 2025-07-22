Houston Woman Charged After Newborn Found Dead in Trash

HOUSTON – A 22-year-old woman has been charged in Harris County, Texas, after her newborn baby was found dead in a trash can by sanitation workers, according to local authorities.

Tampering with Human Corpse Charge Filed

Officials confirmed that Catherine Nicole Innes has been charged with tampering with evidence – human corpse after court documents revealed she allegedly discarded her newborn baby following an unexpected home birth.

The infant’s remains were discovered in August 2024 inside a garbage container located on the 13200 block of Fountain Chest, by workers with a waste collection company. Those workers immediately reported the finding, which prompted a criminal investigation.

Alleged Details of the Incident

Innes reportedly told investigators she had been experiencing severe stomach pains and got into the shower, hoping cold water would relieve the discomfort. According to FOX 26 Houston, she gave birth while in the shower.

Court documents state that after the child was born and made some noise, Innes passed out. When she regained consciousness, she told police the baby was no longer breathing.

Frightened and unsure what to do, she allegedly placed the newborn in a trash bag, along with towels and a pink nightgown used to clean the blood. She reportedly left the bag in an outdoor garbage bin, where it stayed for approximately three days before being collected during regular trash pickup.

Innes’ Personal Circumstances

Authorities noted that Innes lives with her boyfriend and has a 3-year-old son. Although both partners had previously discussed wanting more children, Innes told investigators she didn’t believe it was the right time for another child.

Next Steps in the Case

Innes was booked into the Harris County Jail and is expected to appear before a judge late Monday evening. Additional legal proceedings are likely as the case unfolds.

This tragic case out of Texas highlights ongoing concerns around reproductive health, mental health support, and postpartum care access.