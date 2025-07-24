Extreme Heat Warnings and Advisories in Effect Across Louisiana: What Residents Should Know

SHREVEPORT, LA — Louisiana is facing a period of extreme heat this week, with the National Weather Service issuing multiple heat warnings and advisories across the state. Heat index values are forecast to reach as high as 115°F, prompting health alerts and public safety warnings.

Extreme Heat Warning in Effect for Northeast and Southeast Louisiana

As of Wednesday, July 23, an extreme heat warning is active from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in portions of Northeast and Southeast Louisiana. The heat index—a measure of how hot it feels with humidity—could soar between 111 and 115°F, making conditions dangerous even for short outdoor exposure.

According to the National Weather Service, these conditions significantly increase the risk of heat-related illness, especially among the elderly, children, and outdoor workers. Residents are urged to stay in air-conditioned environments, stay hydrated, and avoid strenuous activity.

Heat Advisory for North Central, Northwest, and Coastal Parishes

A separate heat advisory is also in effect for North Central and Northwest Louisiana, as well as parts of coastal Jefferson Parish, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, and Lower Terrebonne Parishes. This advisory runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with expected heat index values between 108 and 109°F.

Officials stress that heat advisories indicate that dangerous conditions are imminent within the next 12 hours, and precautions should be taken immediately to prevent heat exhaustion or stroke.

More details are available from the Shreveport Times.

What to Do During an Extreme Heat Event

To stay safe during this heat wave, residents should follow these tips:

Drink water regularly , even if you don’t feel thirsty

, even if you don’t feel thirsty Avoid direct sunlight and limit time outdoors during peak heat hours (11 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

and limit time outdoors during peak heat hours (11 a.m. – 5 p.m.) Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing

Check on elderly relatives, neighbors, and pets

Never leave anyone inside a parked vehicle , even for a few minutes

, even for a few minutes Know the signs of heat exhaustion (heavy sweating, weakness, nausea) and heat stroke (confusion, no sweating, high body temp)

Nighttime temperatures are also a concern, expected to fall only to around 75°F, which may reduce the body’s ability to recover from daytime heat.

Heat Likely to Persist Through the Week

The extreme heat is expected to continue beyond Wednesday, with limited overnight relief. The ongoing heat dome affecting much of the South is contributing to these dangerous conditions, and no significant cooling trend is expected for several days.

To monitor ongoing alerts and future forecasts, visit the National Weather Service heat advisory map.

How are you coping with the heat in your part of Louisiana? Share your safety tips or community stories with the Saluda Standard-Sentinel.