Storm Chances Linger as Heat Intensifies Across New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, NM — While parts of New Mexico experienced fewer storms on Wednesday, forecasters say hotter and drier conditions are set to expand across the state, with isolated thunderstorms continuing in select areas through the weekend. A plume of monsoon moisture will return next week, offering a broader chance of relief.

Scattered Storms Continue in Some Regions

Although storms were more limited on Wednesday, localized downpours still affected parts of the state, and a few lingering showers were expected to persist overnight into Thursday morning.

By Thursday afternoon, increased humidity and surface boundaries will help ignite stronger storms across northeast New Mexico, while eastern and central mountain regions could also see activity. Some of these storms may be severe and capable of producing heavy rainfall, especially in moisture-rich zones.

KRQE meteorologist Grant Tosterud noted that western New Mexico will remain drier, while central and eastern regions remain storm-prone through Thursday.

Heat Builds Friday Through Sunday

By Friday, much of the state will trend hotter and drier, with only a few storms forming near the mountain peaks. Temperatures will begin climbing above seasonal averages, with even hotter conditions expected on Saturday and Sunday.

Daytime highs are projected to climb steadily, with central and southern New Mexico facing the most notable heat increase. While storm coverage will shrink during this window, southern areas could still see isolated activity Sunday afternoon, with northern mountain regions also in play.

Monsoon Moisture Returns Next Week

Starting Monday, a new influx of monsoonal moisture is forecast to sweep through much of New Mexico, delivering widespread afternoon rain and storm chances, particularly across the southern and central regions. The Four Corners area, which has remained particularly dry, is finally expected to benefit midweek.

This shift is especially important for places like Farmington, which has received just 0.01 inches of rain since mid-June. Next week’s monsoon push could offer the region its first meaningful rainfall in over a month.

Forecasts suggest eastern New Mexico will begin drying out again midweek, while northwestern areas receive their long-awaited rain.

Full details are available in the KRQE forecast report.

