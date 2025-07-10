Amber Alert Issued for 13-Year-Old Girl Missing from Mount Airy

RALEIGH, N.C. — An Amber Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Valeria Jackeline Gonzales Hernandez, who was last seen at her home in Mount Airy, according to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say Valeria is a Hispanic female, approximately 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. At the time she went missing, she was wearing a black shirt, black pants, and white sneakers.

Last Seen at Home, Spotted Later in Raleigh

The teen was last seen by her family at their home in Mount Airy. But surveillance footage obtained during the investigation has since placed her in Raleigh, where she was seen at a bus station, officials confirmed.

The footage suggests Valeria may have been picked up by an unknown individual in the Raleigh area. Authorities have not yet identified the person seen with her or clarified whether foul play is suspected.

Amber Alert Activation and Ongoing Investigation

Due to the circumstances and concern for the teen’s safety, North Carolina officials activated the Amber Alert system to assist in her safe recovery. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons is coordinating efforts with local law enforcement to broaden the search.

The Queen City News report by journalist Bailey Striepling confirmed that law enforcement believes the girl left voluntarily but may now be at risk.

What to Do If You See Her

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Valeria Jackeline Gonzales Hernandez is urged to call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office immediately or dial 911.

Tips can also be submitted to local authorities through the Amber Alert tip lines.

Have you seen Valeria or have information that might help authorities? Let us know in the comments or reach out to your local sheriff’s office to help bring her home.