2 Greenville SC Deputies Shot During SWAT Training at Vacant Building

GREENVILLE, SC — A routine SWAT training session in Greenville turned dangerous on Tuesday afternoon after two law enforcement officers were shot inside a vacant building near Wade Hampton Boulevard, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Shooting near Red Lobster triggers emergency response

The incident took place along the 2000 block of Wade Hampton Boulevard, close to a Red Lobster location, and prompted a massive police response around 2:00 p.m., as reported by WYFF News 4.

According to officials, one deputy was shot in the chest, and another suffered a gunshot wound to the leg during what was supposed to be a controlled SWAT training exercise. Both officers were rushed to the hospital. Their identities and conditions have not yet been made public, but early reports confirmed that both were alive.

Police swarm scene as traffic stalls across Greenville

Within minutes of the shooting, Greenville County deputies and other emergency responders swarmed the scene. Traffic near Wade Hampton Boulevard and surrounding areas was significantly impacted, with eyewitnesses posting real-time updates on X, formerly Twitter, regarding road closures and delays.

The building involved was confirmed to be vacant at the time of the incident. Law enforcement is still determining how live rounds became involved in what was meant to be a non-lethal exercise.

Ongoing investigation and law enforcement review

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office stated that this case will undergo a thorough internal and external review, especially given the training context. Investigators are currently trying to piece together how the shooting occurred and whether protocols were breached. No additional injuries were reported, and the area has since been secured.

As of now, no arrests have been announced, and the GCSO said it will release more details as they become available.

Do you believe stricter safety protocols are needed in law enforcement training drills? Share your thoughts below or follow continuing updates at saludastandard-sentinel.com.