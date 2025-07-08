2 Dead, Dozens Rescued as Tropical Storm Chantal Floods North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA — Two people are dead, roads have collapsed, and dozens of families were rescued from rising waters after the remnants of Tropical Storm Chantal battered central North Carolina with torrential rain and flash flooding over the weekend.

The storm system, which made landfall in South Carolina early Sunday as a tropical storm, has since weakened to a post-tropical cyclone off the coast of New Jersey, according to the National Hurricane Center. However, its impact on North Carolina residents is being deeply felt.

Two Lives Lost in Flash Flooding

Authorities confirmed the deaths of two women as a result of flooding linked to Chantal. In Orange County, a woman who went missing during Sunday night’s downpour was found dead Monday after her car was discovered abandoned. Meanwhile, in Chatham County, an 83-year-old woman was swept away after her vehicle became trapped in floodwaters, as reported by WNCN.

Search teams were also dispatched to Jordan Lake, where two canoers went missing during the storm. Authorities said they are continuing search operations.

Floodwaters Force Rescues, Damage Homes and Businesses

In Chapel Hill, residents like Alesia Ray were trapped for hours by rising waters. Ray, 65, stood on a staircase in her apartment building for five hours, signaling rescuers with a flashlight before being evacuated by boat. “I’ve never experienced anything like that,” she told reporters. “I don’t want to go through that again.”

Chapel Hill’s Eastgate Crossings shopping center also saw extensive flood damage, including broken storefronts and ruined merchandise. Nearby stores like Great Outdoor Provision Co. reported kayaks displaced 30 feet and shelves toppled like dominoes.

Despite the chaos, one manager acknowledged the bigger picture: “It’s a lot different to losing people,” said Chad Pickens, reflecting on the storm’s toll compared to flood devastation in Texas.

State of Emergency and Infrastructure Damage

Orange County Emergency Services declared a state of emergency, issuing voluntary evacuations for residents downstream of Lake Michael Dam, citing fears of structural failure. The county reported “numerous water rescues and evacuations” across low-lying neighborhoods.

Meanwhile, Chatham County officials said over 100 roads were flooded, including a collapse on NC Highway 902 near Chatham Central Road, according to the county’s official X (formerly Twitter) account. As of Monday morning, nearly 24,000 homes and businesses remained without power, per PowerOutage.us.

Storm Weakens But Risks Remain

Though all flood watches have been lifted, officials warn that dangers remain. Forecasters from the National Weather Service in Raleigh reported that the Haw River crested dangerously close to record levels seen during Hurricane Fran in 1996.

Additionally, rip currents and rough surf conditions are expected to persist for several days along beaches from Florida to the Mid-Atlantic, creating ongoing hazards for coastal communities.

A Busy Hurricane Season Ahead?

Chantal may be the first named storm of the season, but experts warn it likely won’t be the last. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has predicted a 60% chance of an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season, with 13–19 named storms, including up to 10 hurricanes and 5 major hurricanes.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30, with peak activity typically occurring between mid-August and mid-October, according to NOAA forecasts.

Have you or someone you know been affected by Tropical Storm Chantal? Share your story in the comments — the Saluda Standard-Sentinel is committed to covering how major weather events affect real people across the Carolinas.