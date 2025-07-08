Georgia Gas Prices Drop to $2.90 Per Gallon as Drivers See Relief at the Pump

ATLANTA — Georgia drivers are seeing much-needed relief at the pump this week, with the state’s average gas price falling to $2.90 per gallon for regular unleaded. That figure is 4 cents lower than last week and nearly 42 cents cheaper than the same time last year.

AAA reports that the average cost to fill up a 15-gallon tank now stands at $43.50 — about $7 less than what motorists were paying a year ago.

How Georgia Compares Nationally

Nationwide, gas prices have also inched down, with the national average sitting at $3.14 per gallon, down 4 cents from last week. However, Georgia remains well below the national average, continuing a trend that’s helped residents stretch their summer travel budgets.

Regional Breakdown: Where Gas Is Cheapest and Most Expensive

The highest gas prices in Georgia are being seen in:

Savannah: $2.98

Atlanta: $2.93

Macon: $2.92

Meanwhile, the lowest prices are found in:

Catoosa-Dade-Walker area: $2.72

Rome: $2.78

Dalton: $2.79

This spread of more than 25 cents reflects ongoing local variation in supply and demand as well as refinery and distribution dynamics.

How Prices Have Shifted Over Time

Here’s how Georgia’s current $2.90 average compares:

One week ago: $2.94

One month ago: $2.88

One year ago: $3.32

Record high: $4.49 (June 15, 2022)

While today’s price is slightly higher than a month ago, it remains significantly lower than 2023 levels and the record-setting spike two summers ago.

Electric Vehicle Costs Hold Steady

For those driving electric vehicles, national charging prices at public EV stations remained unchanged over the past week, holding at an average of 36 cents per kilowatt-hour, according to AAA. Tools like the TripTik Travel Planner help drivers map out charging station prices across routes.

Tips for Saving at the Pump

AAA recommends a few ways drivers can reduce their fuel expenses:

Shop around with gas price apps or online tools

Pay in cash where possible to avoid credit card surcharges

Enroll in loyalty programs for fuel discounts

Combine errands to reduce trips

Drive conservatively and avoid rapid acceleration

Slow down: Efficiency drops above 50 mph

Maintaining your vehicle properly also plays a big role in fuel economy. AAA’s auto repair locator tool can help drivers find trusted mechanics.

A Reminder from AAA’s Safety Campaign

AAA is also reminding drivers to practice roadside courtesy:

“Drivers, if you see a disabled vehicle on the roadside while traveling, be courteous and Move Over,” said AAA spokesperson Montrae Waiters. “That person could be your neighbor, friend, or family member.”

Gas Price Survey Methods

AAA collects its gas price data daily from up to 130,000 stations using credit card swipes and direct feeds from OPIS and Wright Express, ensuring real-time accuracy and reliability. You can view the latest updates at AAA’s Gas Price Tool.

How are rising or falling gas prices affecting your travel plans this summer? Share your story in the comments at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.